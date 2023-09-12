SEAN RYAN VIGILANCE ELITE | Mark Geist Explains an IMPOSSIBLE Anomaly During the Benghazi Firefight That Saved Them
Mark claims there was a seventh man on their team that night, and that was Christ above. You can see the true testament of Mark's faith. He was once asked if he was afraid of dying, and his response was, Why would I? I either get to go home to my family or be with God, and both are great.
Support the Shawn Ryan Show for $5 and get the chance to watch the shows AD FREE, with the exception of Shawn's personal reads, before they release!!
Sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite
Please leave us a review on Apple/Spotify Podcasts:
Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5eodRZd...
#PODCAST #CIA #MILITARY
Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Links:
Website - https://www.vigilanceelite.com
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.