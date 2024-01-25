CANADIAN MAN MUST RUN FOR MAYOR OF MISSISSAUGA FROM COSTA RICA

In order to avoid prison time and death in the province of Ontario I have to run for mayor of my hometown, which is Mississauga, from Costa Rica which is about the only country in North America where I am completely safe for now. When I ran for mayor of Calgary back in 2021, the government of Alberta locked me up for 7 weeks during my campaign and an additional 40 days afterwards, followed by 12, followed by 15, followed by 3 months of house arrest. They took my house, my car and all of my money.
It is pathetic that if you are a conservative voice in Canada you can only have a voice from outside of Canada. It is time for Canadians to shut down their government before the government kills them all. Believe me when I say this, that is their plan and I want to stop it.
