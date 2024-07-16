© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All NATO actions based on ensuring US dominance - Lavrov at UNSC
“If you obey the rules of the hegemon you’re free to do as you wish; but if you dare defend your national interests you’ll be declared a pariah,” he said after citing George Orwell’s Animal Farm to expose the hypocrisy of hegemonic leaders.
MORE:
Lavrov's Speech at the UN Security Council Meeting: Key Points
➡️Russia is ready to seek a balance of interests to resolve the current crisis in Ukraine.
➡️Moscow calls on all those interested in overcoming the Ukrainian crisis to consider the issue of minority rights.
➡️Berlin's decision to submit to the US and deploy American long-range missiles on its territory is a "humiliation" for Germany.
➡️NATO's military infrastructure is advancing into the Pacific region with the aim of undermining the ASEAN-centric architecture.
➡️The resolution of the current European crisis should be accompanied by concrete steps to eliminate threats to Russia emanating from the West.