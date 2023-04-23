Woman jokes that she's immortal after 6 VAXX poison injections

https://t.me/covidbc/11039
Ticking time bomb 💣 💥
I just got my sixth, yes sixth, COVID shot today.
###
Nina Barber Franco
Yesterday at 10:07 AM
"I just got my sixth, yes sixth, COVID shot today. They approved them yesterday and I was immediately on the phone making my appointment. I don’t care what all the vaccine deniers say, I am going to make sure I keep as healthy as possible. I didn’t get sick with the other 5, just a bit of a sore arm. I didn’t grow any extra arms, eyes, or heads. I didn’t drop dead, obviously. Six months from now if they say the vaccine might be wearing off I will be in line for another one. Keep healthy, ignore the ignorant conspiracy nuts."
Mirrored - bootcamp
