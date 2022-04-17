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Easter Son Rise
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32 views • April 17, 2022
Easter Son Rise
After sunset the church celebrates the great vigil of Easter. That points towards the new life in Christ. A light for our world and for our lives which will never be extinguished.
The entire celebration of the Easter Vigil must take place during the night, so that it begins after nightfall and ends before daybreak on the Sunday
The Resurrection is the beginning of a new chapter. Jesus rose from the dead and now lives forever as Savior, Lord, and King.
And now we, too, who have been baptized into the life and death with Christ will be raised into eternal life with Him.
May the light of Christ rising in glory dispel the darkness of our hearts and minds.
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join me on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
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The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
After sunset the church celebrates the great vigil of Easter. That points towards the new life in Christ. A light for our world and for our lives which will never be extinguished.
The entire celebration of the Easter Vigil must take place during the night, so that it begins after nightfall and ends before daybreak on the Sunday
The Resurrection is the beginning of a new chapter. Jesus rose from the dead and now lives forever as Savior, Lord, and King.
And now we, too, who have been baptized into the life and death with Christ will be raised into eternal life with Him.
May the light of Christ rising in glory dispel the darkness of our hearts and minds.
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join me on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
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