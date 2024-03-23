Create New Account
High Hopes
Donate Subscribe Star
Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Mar 22, 2024


Jill Hines, co-director for Health Freedom Louisiana and plaintiff in the Murthy v. Missouri case, gives her first hand account of the oral arguments before the Supreme Court for this controversial free speech case, as well as the government censorship her organization received which led to her becoming a plaintiff.


#SCOTUS #MurthyVMissouri #HealthFreedomLouisiana


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4kv5wu-free-speech-on-the-line.html

health freedomcensorshipsupreme courtgovernmentdel bigtreehighwirecaselouisianaplaintiffmurthy v missourifree speech jill hines

