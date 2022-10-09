How the Elites Hypnotized America into COVID Compliance The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 157

Glenn Beck





Premiered 10 hours ago Evil never looks the same from one generation to the next. We may be looking out for the warning signs that quietly led to World War II, but we’re just doing the same thing they did back then. So what does evil look like now? Glenn talks to Professor Mattias Desmet about how the chaos of COVID-19 parallels the totalitarian states of the 20th century. As news outlets tried to justify a dystopian new world and the crowd just went along, Professor Desmet devoted himself to finding out exactly why this happened in his book, “The Psychology of Totalitarianism.” He explained it with a theory called mass formation, which, after a mention on "The Joe Rogan Experience" and plenty of media panic, was proven to be the threat he had feared. Now, he joins Glenn to explain how the threat is growing even worse and what we must do to reverse course.





SPONSORS:

Better Spectacles is offering an introductory 61% off progressive eyewear, plus free handcrafted Rodenstock frames. Go to https://BetterSpectacles.com/BECK now to schedule a Tele-Optical appointment. You don’t even have to leave the comfort of your home.





Almost 1 out of every 5 pregnancies in this country is aborted – over 63 million babies since the beginning of Roe v. Wade. Now after Roe, blue states are gearing up to become the abortion mills of the country. Will you help rescue babies’ lives? To donate, dial pound 250 and say the keyword “BABY,” or go to Preborn.com/GLENN.





Imagine what it would be like if you could just flip a switch and make every odor that gets into your home go away in just a few seconds. Well, you can, with the Eden Pure Thunderstorm Air Purifier. Go to http://EdenPureDeals.com and use the discount code “Glenn3” to save $200!





If you're one of the millions of Americans who suffer every day from pain, there is hope, and it comes in the form of Relief Factor. If you want a drug-free and natural way to get your life back, go to https://relieffactor.com





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlrlF7wv720



