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Cancer - The Forbidden Cures
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246 views • May 25, 2020
2010 Documentary about how big pharma for years has suppressed cures for cancer because cancer is big business. Cancer can be avoided or reversed through natural, holistic treatments. However, big pharma does not make any money on natural remedies, which is why doctors often push unnecessary surgeries on the masses.
Most cancer patients pass away due to the toxic treatment they endured in the hospital, while most cancer patients rarely ever pass away from the cancer itself.
Most cancer patients pass away due to the toxic treatment they endured in the hospital, while most cancer patients rarely ever pass away from the cancer itself.
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