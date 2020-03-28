Welcome To Gray State!

What a Plandemic they've created. This is Blind 11 no.2. They are locking down the world without firing a shot. This was planned long ago folks.They want us to turn on each other and ask for their help. Government god won't save you friends. This includes Trump and all the other "world leaders"! Please let me know in the comments if you feel this is just a test run for something bigger or if we are actually moving to the new world system now. How do you feel about the seal and flag missing from Trumps briefings? Q followers wake up. Republicans and democrats are two sides of the same Roman coin. You are only half awake. Flip the coin over and learn the rest of the truth. The history you were taught is a complete lie.



I'm just a messenger sharing what I can. You need to do your own research friends. We have many jobs as the Body of Christ. I am called to be a watchman. You may be called to teach the gospel. Others may be called to share words of encouragement. We all have important roles! Only Jesus can save you. He is knocking on your heart right now. Open up and let him in. Their is no fear of what man can do to me when I walk 24/7/365 with the Lord of Lords and King of Kings, my savior Jesus.