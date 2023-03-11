Social Media Warning With Social Security Disability

Don't shoot the messenger, please! But the fact is, what we put on social media is now out of our control, and however it is interpreted by those who we don't even know are looking, can impact our Social Security Disability claims (or SSI claim), or put our current benefits in jeopardy. Take a watch/listen to learn more.

As always, all statements in this video and elsewhere online are general information only, do not constitute legal advice and do not create an attorney client privilege. To obtain legal advice, retain a lawyer. Visit us at http://joydisability.com





