Social Media Warning With Social Security Disability

Don't shoot the messenger, please! But the fact is, what we put on social media is now out of our control, and however it is interpreted by those who we don't even know are looking, can impact our Social Security Disability claims (or SSI claim), or put our current benefits in jeopardy. Take a watch/listen to learn more.
As always, all statements in this video and elsewhere online are general
information only, do not constitute legal advice and do not create an
attorney client privilege. To obtain legal advice, retain a lawyer.
Visit us at http://joydisability.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.