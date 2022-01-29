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ROBERT F. KENNEDY: How Anthony Fauci wields his power to control and manipulate science globally - The Jimmy Dore Show
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3966 views • January 29, 2022
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. succinctly summarizes how Dr. Anthony Fauci wields his power to control and manipulate science in this riveting episode of The Jimmy Dore Show.
Fauci has been painted as a hero throughout the pandemic.
It's an image that is not only misleading but wildly inaccurate, as detailed in Kennedy’s best-selling book, “The Real Anthony Fauci.”
Fauci’s control - in collusion with that of Bill Gates - has rendered the majority of global scientific research nothing more than pharmaceutical propaganda
Fauci shares drug patents with universities, sells them to drug companies, splits the patents with them, and walks those drugs through the FDA approval process, which he
also controls.
Once approved, Fauci himself often profits
Fauci has been painted as a hero throughout the pandemic.
It's an image that is not only misleading but wildly inaccurate, as detailed in Kennedy’s best-selling book, “The Real Anthony Fauci.”
Fauci’s control - in collusion with that of Bill Gates - has rendered the majority of global scientific research nothing more than pharmaceutical propaganda
Fauci shares drug patents with universities, sells them to drug companies, splits the patents with them, and walks those drugs through the FDA approval process, which he
also controls.
Once approved, Fauci himself often profits
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