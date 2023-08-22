X22 REPORT Ep. 3145a - This Time Around The [CB]s Will Be In The Crosshairs, The People Will Understand

X22 REPORT Financial Report Ep. 3145a - August 21, 2023
This Time Around The [CB]s Will Be In The Crosshairs, The People Will Understand
The [WEF] plan to put people in cities and keep them there is going to fail, the people didn't like be locked down and they won't like being trapped. The petroleum engineering enrollment has been dropping, this is for the GND. The [CB] is trapped, they will be blamed for the crash.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement
--> http://ketowithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.