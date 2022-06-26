An Alipay Depositor Complains about Being Unable to Withdraw Money from His Account

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https://gnews.org/post/pd7p8da3
06/25/2022 An Alipay depositor complained about being unable to withdraw money from his account though he could deposit money into it. It seems like Alipay, the leading payment platform in Communist China has been affected by the latest Bank runs, which makes the depositors worried