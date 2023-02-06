+Πρωτοπρεσβύτερος Νικόλαος Μανώλης, «Προκαλοῦν τό Θεό οἱ καρναβαλιστές» (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ 2020)

Τεράστια ἀπόσταση χωρίζει τούς χριστιανούς καί τήν εὐλογημένη περίοδο τοῦ Τριωδίου ἀπό τούς καρναβαλιστές καί τή δαιμονισμένη παράδοση τοῦ Καρνάβαλου.
ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ ΟΜΙΛΙΑΣ:
1.Τό θέλημα τοῦ Θεοῦ γιά μᾶς
2.Ἡ ἀποστροφή πρός τό θέλημά Του
3.Τά δικαιώματα τοῦ Σατανᾶ ἀπό τήν ἀποστροφή αὐτή
4.Χαμένη ζωή μακριά ἀπό τό Θεό
