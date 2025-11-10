BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SOMETHING STRANGE IS GOING ON With The U.S. Economy
23 hours ago

SOMETHING STRANGE IS GOING ON With The U.S. Economy

Grocery prices are at their most expensive, there were more job cuts in October 2025 than any October since 2003, credit card debt has reached an all-time high of 1.3 trillion, the government is shut down which is now affecting air travel across forty airports, SNAP benefits have not been reinstated and still are a point of contention, and the Federal Reserve is making the money printer go brrrrr again....what is going on?

Mirrored - reallygraceful

Christ is KING

