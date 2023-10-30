Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A family turned around the car to try and escape the fighting and the Israeli terrorists shot them with a tank shell anyway. 🎙
channel image
The Prisoner
8825 Subscribers
Shop now
515 views
Published 13 hours ago

A family turned around the car to try and escaped the fighting and the Israeli terrorists shot them with a tank shell anyway. 🎙

Location - Salah ad-Din road, stretching across the entire Gaza Strip.

It is reported that IDF armored vehicles have already reached the outskirts of Gaza City, the capital of the Palestinian enclave.

Source @Syrian Girl

Keywords
war crimesisraelicivilians

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket