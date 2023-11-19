Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prophecies | WARRIORS MUST NOW RISE OR OUR CHILDREN WILL SUFFER HORRIBLY - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
channel image
Flyover Conservatives
637 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
55 views
Published 15 hours ago

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



► Support Patriot Women and Get Your Holiday Gifts at Fern Valley Soap

www.fernvalleysoap.com

> Black Friday Deals which is 20% off Gift sets

> When Combined with the promo code discount you are saving 36% + free shipping on all Gift sets!



Tim Sheets Oasis Church 11.12.23

0-1:01

6:53-11:24

19:04-27:25

27:48-28:39

32:14-53:53

54:12-54:25

54:40-55:12

https://youtu.be/McbQxG4BCiA?si=pbJe6h_NNYYdC13x



Kent Christmas released on Telegram Nov 12, 2023

18:36-21:41 hidden people and Elijah anointing

https://youtu.be/BxqaI9IPGdY?si=n2SV6GGzMTsRB5E6



Robin D Bullock 11th Hour Nov 14, 2023

35:13-38:01 abortion, same sex marriage, God sends a prophet.

42:24-45:38

https://www.youtube.com/live/7hn4eaUfdrg?si=KlHcvNVVHKMvc92g



Kent Christmas released on Telegram Nov 12, 2023

40:00-42:07 abortion and homosexuality

36:16-39:51 DJT enemy will not touch you

https://youtu.be/BxqaI9IPGdY?si=n2SV6GGzMTsRB5E6



Julie Green Nov 14, 2023

10:59-24:42

https://rumble.com/v3vni2d-live-with-julie.html



Kim Robinson Elijah Streams Nov 10, 2023

47:29-57:50

https://rumble.com/v3uvoc7-kim-robinson-god-said-hamas-will-be-crushed-into-hummus.html





SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com

► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover



Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/



-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com



► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives



-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter



► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate



► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-

http://DoctorSoGood.com



► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com



► Get 5% Off O


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: fd4f8c6e965f7d38


Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket