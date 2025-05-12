BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Woman Who Destroyed The Devil
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
Revelation 12:1-9 The Woman Who Destroyed The Devil

Intro:  Revelation chapter 12 is all about the Devil and the Jew.  And the Devils attempt to destroy every single Jew on the earth. How important is it to be faithful to just do the little things, the unimportant things.  Well Israel is the smallest of all nations.  And one very young simple Jewish woman found out that just being a faithful maiden led to the end of the Devil.    God always uses the small unnoticed and unheralded to bring about His glorious purposes! 

biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
