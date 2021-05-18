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CERN IS ABOUT DESTRUCTION AND ORDER OUT OF CHAOS. THEY OPEN A PORTAL IN THIS VIDEO AT CERN
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1408 views • May 18, 2021
Have they opened a portal to Hell? They have the "Shiva" statue which is the god of destruction. They believe Shiva will destroy the world and they will have a "New World Order" rise out of the Chaos. Around 80 countries involved all working together and contributing and getting along in this effort...and warring and disagreeing with each other everywhere else? Please.
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