https://gettr.com/post/p23meeldc32
2023.01.01 The most extraordinary things will happen in 2023. Firstly it's going to be a disastrous year. However the good part is that both Covid and the CCP will disappear from this world unimaginably quickly.
2023年是世界上最大的灾难年；病毒会超出你想象地、比光速还快地离开地球，共产党的体制也会在地球上消失；新中国联邦会诞生在世界！
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.