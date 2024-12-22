Jenin In Solidarity with the Resisters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Residents of Jenin camp organized a protest in the Jenin camp square after a meeting in the Jenin camp social club, which came in protest against the policy of cutting off electricity and water to Jenin camp and closing all its entrances for the fifteenth consecutive day by the Palestinian Authority.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 20/12/2024
