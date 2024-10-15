Blindspot 130 - The Zionist Killing Machine ->> the IDF REBRANDED as: Israeli Demolition Force!

Blindspot 130 - The Zionist Killing Machine & the IDF as Israeli Demolition Force





Buiteboer // From Bunker 42

www.buiteboer.co.za

12/10/24





After more than a year of war, sparked by the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, and having been exposed to a daily dose of death and destruction, and thousands of hours of footage showing the pulverised buildings of Gaza the IDF cannot be called Israeli Defence Force any longer, it is much more appropriate to label it as the Israeli Demolition Force. AlJazeera estimates: An estimated 75,000 tonnes of explosives have been dropped on Gaza with experts predicting it could take years to clear the debris amounting to more than 42 million tonnes, which is also rife with unexploded bombs. And, in a mere three weeks since the IDF escalation in Lebanon, 400,000 children, among the 1.2 million people already displaced by the war.





US policy & the escalation of the Middle East conflict

Ukraine defence forces as NATO force

New estimates put Gaza death toll at 118,000 - 5.4% of the population

Israel attacks UN positions in Lebanon

Grayzone journalist - Jeremy Loffredo, arrested by Israel

NATO member, Turkey, calls for use of force against Israel

Israel’s third war front - Syria





Links





https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/LAND-DISPUTE_1210:e





Vladimir Mashin. 2024. US policy has led to an extraordinary escalation of the situation in the Middle East. New Eastern Outlook, 4 October, 2024. https://journal-neo.su/2024/10/04/us-policy-has-led-to-an-extraordinary-escalation-of-the-situation-in-the-middle-east/





Dave DeCamp. 2024. Israel jails American journalist for reporting on Iranian missile strikes. AntiWar.com, 10 October, 2024. https://news.antiwar.com/2024/10/10/israel-jails-american-journalist-for-reporting-on-iranian-missile-strikes/#gsc.tab=0





Middle East Eye. 2024. Israeli assault on UN peacekeepers sparks widespread condemnation. 11 October, 2024. https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israeli-assault-un-peacekeepers-sparks-widespread-condemnation





https://quantumzeitgeist.com/parallel-universes-and-quantum-computing/ The connection between quantum computing and parallel universes,empirical evidence for the existence of parallel universes





AlJazeera. 2024. Israel’s war on Gaza: before and after satellite images reveal the extent of ruin to civilian infrastructure after a year of war. https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/2024/gaza-before-after-satellite-images/?utm_source=www.aljazeera.com&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=ucms





RT. 2024. NATO member calls for use of force against Israel. 1 October, 2024. https://www.rt.com/news/604993-un-intervene-israel-erdogan/