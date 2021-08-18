© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Afghanistan, Abiogenic Oil, and the Pipeline That Never Was
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • August 18, 2021
Short video on Afghanistan, the abiogenic oil hypothesis, and the remarkable failure of the US to build a natural gas pipeline from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan and Pakistan to the Indian Ocean despite spending at least one trillion dollars and twenty (20) years of military occupation of the country -- a pipeline that would be a win win proposition for just about everyone! Incompetence or a hidden agenda to boost world energy prices?
Deep Hot Biosphere by Thomas Gold: https://www.amazon.com/Deep-Hot-Biosphere-Fossil-Fuels/dp/0387985468
Oil and natural gas on Mars: http://jmcgowan.com/oil_spie.pdf
My interview on Martian Methane, abiogenic oil, and the origin of life: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/interview-about-martian-methane-and-life-on-event-horizon-show/
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
Deep Hot Biosphere by Thomas Gold: https://www.amazon.com/Deep-Hot-Biosphere-Fossil-Fuels/dp/0387985468
Oil and natural gas on Mars: http://jmcgowan.com/oil_spie.pdf
My interview on Martian Methane, abiogenic oil, and the origin of life: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/interview-about-martian-methane-and-life-on-event-horizon-show/
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.