A Russian soldier saved a comrade who had stepped on a Ukrainian "petal" mine in Kotlyarovka (DPR) by quickly amputating part of his leg, bandaging him up, and calling for evacuation.

The incident occurred as troops from the “Center” group were returning from a combat mission. One soldier, spotting an enemy Mavic drone, ran toward the forest for cover. Voron was elsewhere when the injury occurred but heard the report over the radio and rushed to help:

“I got there and saw the guy — his leg was barely attached. Immediate evacuation was critical. I grabbed a knife, quickly amputated what was left, bandaged him, and did everything I could — I know a bit of medicine.”

Voron also showed what's left of Ukrainian forces in Kotlyarovka. He says the settlement will likely be fully liberated by May 9.