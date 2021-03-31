BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DIET FOR JOINT PAIN - Best Foods for people with Arthralgia
Health Tips
Health Tips
171 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
51 views • March 31, 2021
Chronic joint pain affects millions of people of people across the world every year. Thousands of patients routinely seek medical attention for joint pain, and it is one of the leading causes of disability.


To give you an estimate of the disease, in 2002, about 10.5 million people in the United States said they experienced severe joint pain, but by 2014 that number had jumped to 14.6 million, said researchers from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Severe Joint pain can limit a person's ability to perform basic functions and seriously compromise their quality of life.

Luckily with strict precautions, good exercise, proper diet and supplementation joint pain can be managed. In this video we discuss five of the best foods that you should include in your diet if you are suffering from joint pain, and also the science behind it
Keywords
healthnatural remedieshealth benefitsnatural healthsuperfoodtips
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The hidden cost of cheap fertilizer: How industrial agriculture is poisoning rural America&#8217;s water

The hidden cost of cheap fertilizer: How industrial agriculture is poisoning rural America’s water

Willow Tohi
OpenAI Sued By Eight U.S. States Over ChatGPT&#8217;s Toxic Influence on Teens

OpenAI Sued By Eight U.S. States Over ChatGPT’s Toxic Influence on Teens

Chase Codewell
The 25-minute threshold: Why prolonged sitting silences your muscles and how to counteract it

The 25-minute threshold: Why prolonged sitting silences your muscles and how to counteract it

Willow Tohi
Lavender: The Mediterranean marvel for mind, body and soul

Lavender: The Mediterranean marvel for mind, body and soul

Ava Grace
Study Links Breakfast, Exercise, Sleep to Psychological Flexibility

Study Links Breakfast, Exercise, Sleep to Psychological Flexibility

Zoey Sky
Biomonitoring Study Reports Pesticide Compounds in 187 Young Children

Biomonitoring Study Reports Pesticide Compounds in 187 Young Children

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy