DIET FOR JOINT PAIN - Best Foods for people with Arthralgia

Chronic joint pain affects millions of people of people across the world every year. Thousands of patients routinely seek medical attention for joint pain, and it is one of the leading causes of disability.





To give you an estimate of the disease, in 2002, about 10.5 million people in the United States said they experienced severe joint pain, but by 2014 that number had jumped to 14.6 million, said researchers from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Severe Joint pain can limit a person's ability to perform basic functions and seriously compromise their quality of life.



Luckily with strict precautions, good exercise, proper diet and supplementation joint pain can be managed. In this video we discuss five of the best foods that you should include in your diet if you are suffering from joint pain, and also the science behind it