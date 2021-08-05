© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Medical Whistleblower Reveals Hospitals Are Filled By Vaccine Injured
Follow
6
Share
Report
1081 views • August 05, 2021
"Mary", a whistleblower from the medical field, joins Dr. Jane Ruby to discuss what Mary sees happening in hospitals as those experiencing the worst symptoms from COVID are those that have been fully vaccinated.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.