Is it Time to Sell Your Bitcoin?
TheNextLevelNews
Published 21 hours ago

Jim Cramer made a controversial statement about Bitcoin in the middle of a serious banking scare that rocked the markets this week. Are there any safe places to be financially? Blake & Brian discuss this currency crisis on Agree to Disagree!


Highlight from "The Agree to Disagree Show"

https://thenextlevelnews.com

bitcoinfederal reservecryptosilverbanksellcnbcjim cramercbdcsvb

