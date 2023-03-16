Is it Time to Sell Your Bitcoin?

Jim Cramer made a controversial statement about Bitcoin in the middle of a serious banking scare that rocked the markets this week. Are there any safe places to be financially? Blake & Brian discuss this currency crisis on Agree to Disagree!
Highlight from "The Agree to Disagree Show"
https://thenextlevelnews.com
Follow us on Twitter:
Blake @TVsBlakeWalley
Brian @American_Media_
