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Dr. Stella Immanuel | How to Find 100% Effective COVID-19 Treatments
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Dr. Stella Immanuel shares what is inside the COVID-19 vaccines, the 100% affordable and effective COVID-19 treatments and therapies and how you can gain COVID-19 vaccine religious exemptions.
www.DrStellaMD.com - Use promocode “Clay”
www.JackLaw.US - Request your COVID-19 vaccine religious exemption today
https://timetofreeamerica.com/renting-religious-leaders/#scroll-content - Find jobs that don’t require COVID-19 vaccines
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/DrMadej - See What Is Inside the COVID-19 vaccines?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content - What Is In the COVID-19 vaccines?
Why Is Luciferase In the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Patents? Search the PDF for the word “Luciferase” – https://www.modernatx.com/sites/default/files/US10703789.pdf
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” - 1st Timothy 6:10
Does the Mark of the Beast Technology Now Exist?
Why Did Microsoft File for a Patent for a Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity with a Publication Number WO-2020-060606? https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Revelation Chapter 13: 16-18 (Revelation was written by John the Apostle While Being Exiled On the Island of Patmos)
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.”
Methods and systems of prioritizing treatments, vaccination, testing and/or activities while protecting the privacy of individuals - Methods and Systems Patent #11-107588 - https://trea.com/information/methods-and-systems-of-prioritizing-treatments-vaccination-testing-andor-activit/patentgrant/e2dfec3c-d33d-44ac-bdb9-a5cfd91f1193
Why Are There Advanced Nano-Technologies Found Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines? Their Patents Prove Their Nefarious Plan
Patent # 10-703-789-B2 - https://www.modernatx.com/sites/default/files/US10703789.pdf
Patent # 2010 0216804 - https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/25/ce/6d/84cb16adb713b2/US20100216804A1.pdf
Patent # 20201859
Patent # 2012 0265001
BREAKING!!! General Flynn's ReAwaken Tour Phoenix Tickets Now Available for Purchase!!! Ticket Requests Are Flying In!!!
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Momentum Is Building and America Is Waking Up!!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour - Tickets Requests Are Flying In!!!!
*January 14-15 - 3,001 Tickets Remaining for Phoenix, AZ
*December - 74 Tickets Remaining for Dallas, TX
*November - 2 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
*April - Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa was 100% Sold Out
*July - Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs Was 100% Sold Out
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Senator Wendy Rogers, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charlene Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
www.DrStellaMD.com - Use promocode “Clay”
www.JackLaw.US - Request your COVID-19 vaccine religious exemption today
https://timetofreeamerica.com/renting-religious-leaders/#scroll-content - Find jobs that don’t require COVID-19 vaccines
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/DrMadej - See What Is Inside the COVID-19 vaccines?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content - What Is In the COVID-19 vaccines?
Why Is Luciferase In the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Patents? Search the PDF for the word “Luciferase” – https://www.modernatx.com/sites/default/files/US10703789.pdf
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” - 1st Timothy 6:10
Does the Mark of the Beast Technology Now Exist?
Why Did Microsoft File for a Patent for a Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity with a Publication Number WO-2020-060606? https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Revelation Chapter 13: 16-18 (Revelation was written by John the Apostle While Being Exiled On the Island of Patmos)
16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.”
Methods and systems of prioritizing treatments, vaccination, testing and/or activities while protecting the privacy of individuals - Methods and Systems Patent #11-107588 - https://trea.com/information/methods-and-systems-of-prioritizing-treatments-vaccination-testing-andor-activit/patentgrant/e2dfec3c-d33d-44ac-bdb9-a5cfd91f1193
Why Are There Advanced Nano-Technologies Found Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines? Their Patents Prove Their Nefarious Plan
Patent # 10-703-789-B2 - https://www.modernatx.com/sites/default/files/US10703789.pdf
Patent # 2010 0216804 - https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/25/ce/6d/84cb16adb713b2/US20100216804A1.pdf
Patent # 20201859
Patent # 2012 0265001
BREAKING!!! General Flynn's ReAwaken Tour Phoenix Tickets Now Available for Purchase!!! Ticket Requests Are Flying In!!!
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Momentum Is Building and America Is Waking Up!!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour - Tickets Requests Are Flying In!!!!
*January 14-15 - 3,001 Tickets Remaining for Phoenix, AZ
*December - 74 Tickets Remaining for Dallas, TX
*November - 2 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
*April - Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa was 100% Sold Out
*July - Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs Was 100% Sold Out
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Senator Wendy Rogers, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charlene Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
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