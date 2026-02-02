Ep. 183 Part 2 "The Red Eye That Turned Out to Be Ocular Herpes" - Dr. Mika Moy

A red, painful eye is not always allergies it can be ocular herpes, a serious infection that can permanently damage your vision if treated incorrectly.





In Part 2, Dr. Mika Moy explains how herpes simplex virus (HSV) affects the eye, what herpes keratitis looks like, and why early symptoms are often missed. Learn how doctors identify the classic “dendrite” pattern on the cornea, why steroid eye drops can make the infection worse, and when antiviral treatment must start immediately.





