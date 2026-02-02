Ep. 183 Part 2 "The Red Eye That Turned Out to Be Ocular Herpes" - Dr. Mika Moy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A red, painful eye is not always allergies it can be ocular herpes, a serious infection that can permanently damage your vision if treated incorrectly.
In Part 2, Dr. Mika Moy explains how herpes simplex virus (HSV) affects the eye, what herpes keratitis looks like, and why early symptoms are often missed. Learn how doctors identify the classic “dendrite” pattern on the cornea, why steroid eye drops can make the infection worse, and when antiviral treatment must start immediately.
👉 Subscribe for more.
🎥 Watch the full documentary “Open Your Eyes” on Amazon Prime: https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detail/Open-Your-Eyes/0PNZH7D9AF64IAOWNEAZX33FCI
🌐 Learn more on the official new website: https://wellness1280.com/
📲 Follow me on social media for more health and wellness content:
👉 https://www.facebook.com/drkerrygelb
👉https://www.instagram.com/drkerrygelb/
Thanks to: