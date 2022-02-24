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Religious Pluralism
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It is claimed that all religions are the same at the core, so it doesn't matter what people believe as long as they believe in something. However, this claim involves the misconception that religions are simply meant to help people live moral lives. In this video, I am going to discuss the topic of religious pluralism and emphasize that the claims of all world religions are contradictory, so they all can't be true.
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
Keywords
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