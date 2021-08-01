Ever Hopeful Rapture Ready Eddie: 'No More Mr. Nice Guy!' [01.08.2021]

Note: I put some music on this. Beautifully written, Welcome to my 'club', I've had it like this for years, Denmark also follows and shares, keep up the good work, you are NOT alone :)I've Been Mr. Nice Guy For Far Too Long!To The Ones That Just Don't Deserve ItNow! The Gloves Come OffYou Obviously Will Remain in My Thoughts and Prayers But No More Mr. Nice Guy! Until You Have Earned ItThere Are Obviously Things That I Will Tolerate On This ChannelThese Are The Three Things That I Absolutely Will Not Tolerate#1. The Spewing of Doctrines of Devil's In The Comments.#2. Questioning My Integrity or Belittling My God Given Spiritual Convictions.#3. Attempting To Interfere with My Sharing of Important Info on This Channel.The Rest Are Already Taken Care of In My Channel SettingsAnd Don't Bother Asking Me If It's You Because If You're Smart You Already Know the Answer To ThatTo everyone else reading this that's Kind, Considerate and Respectful, I Appreciate YOU More Than Words Can Ever Say!161 views Aug 1, 2021Ever Hopeful Rapture Ready Eddie13K subscribers