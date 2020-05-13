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China's first Domestic Aircraft Carrier on Fire!!?
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110 views • May 13, 2020
The commander-in-chief of China's first domestic aircraft carrier development is down!
At 23:00 on May 12, the National Discipline Inspection Commission's official website announced that Hu Wenming, secretary of the party group and chairman of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation Limited, was suspected of serious violation of discipline and law. He is currently undergoing disciplinary review and supervision investigation by the Central Discipline Inspection Commission.
At 23:00 on May 12, the National Discipline Inspection Commission's official website announced that Hu Wenming, secretary of the party group and chairman of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation Limited, was suspected of serious violation of discipline and law. He is currently undergoing disciplinary review and supervision investigation by the Central Discipline Inspection Commission.
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