Ghost in the Machine ~ We are not our labels ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
19 followers
43 views • 8 months ago

In todays discussion we will discuss the topics that Davide Icke has talked on in great length, and that is that we are consciousness that uses this body as an interface to this simulation we call reality. Most importantly we will discuss the importance of not letting the self-proclaimed authorities define reality for us, because they want us to continue being in fear to a virus that is not real, Never mind the fact that their are good viruses that will kill cancer that Ty Bollinger in his (The Truth about Cancer) episode 3 of a global quest. Finally, I will be sharing episode 387 of the Highwire entitled "Fentanyl epidemic."


References:

- The Highwire episode 387 Fentanyl Epidemic

  https://rumble.com/v5cvaz9-episode-387-fentanyl-man-made-epidemic.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- The Dream by David Icke

  https://archive.org/details/13-the-dream-the-extraordinary-revelation-of-who-we-are-and-where-we-are

- TTAC A Global Quest

  https://rumble.com/vkxmmo-the-truth-about-cancer-a-global-quest-episode-1.html

- Neo's introduction into what the matrix is

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5b0ZxUWNf0

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6T_Rj47nm0Q

vaccinesliesfearmaskpropagandamatrixsocialdavidmisinformationdistancesimulationdreamjimicke19lockdownpandemicscovidbreuer
