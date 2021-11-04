© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pfizer Vaccine Destroys Another Life: Ends Pilot's Flying Career
Follow
0
Share
Report
52 views • November 04, 2021
'Like a bomb went off in my head': Pilot's career ends after horrific symptoms following Pfizer shot
From Tuesday's "Real, Not Rare" conference held outside the US Supreme Court, agricultural pilot Cody Flint, a 33-year-old pilot and father, shared his experience after receiving the Pfizer shot that has ended his career and stole his dreams for his family, including his two sons.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6183fee1c1526b2b32873c74
From Tuesday's "Real, Not Rare" conference held outside the US Supreme Court, agricultural pilot Cody Flint, a 33-year-old pilot and father, shared his experience after receiving the Pfizer shot that has ended his career and stole his dreams for his family, including his two sons.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6183fee1c1526b2b32873c74
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.