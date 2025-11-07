The Tide of Truth is Finally Here ~ Big Pharma in a Panic ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's discussion we will talk on how the truth that has been for so long shoved under the carpet is now popping out from under the carpet like a jack-in-the-box. The censorship wall is coming down, and we will talk on how Robert Kennedy junior is bringing the truth out, that vaccines are indeed causing autism. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the highwire, which is episode 448: Tidal Wave of Truth.
