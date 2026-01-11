Dogs of War (1989, Atari ST)

Dogs of War is a shoot'em up and run'n'gun developed by British company Vectordean and published by British company Elite Systems. It was also released for Amiga.



You play a freelance mercenaryand take on missions all over the world. The game can be played alone or in two-play co-op.



You can choose to play all avaible missions in any order. You receive an amount of money in advance for each mission. The money is used to buy weapons and ammo in a shop before the mission starts. You can buy various weapons like machine guns, rocket launchers, grenades, flame throwers, etc. Since you do not find ammo during the missions, you need to make sure to buy enough. You can switch between all weapons you own any time during the game.

Gameplay is similar to Commando. Levels have bith vertically and horizontally scrolling passages. There is no auto-scrolling and no time limit. If you take one hit or touch an enemy you loose a life. Apart from enemy soldiers, there are also auto-firing stationary weapons and mines. If you complete a mission, you get a money bonus.

