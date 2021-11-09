Why Hebrews & Phoenicians call the devil "lord" -Albert Pike explains. Paul's "Jesus is Lord" sun worship. Astroworld satanic sacrifices.

Well the title says it all. The fallen angel likes to hide and you need to know how to unmask him.The real God and also Jesus spoke in a recent prophesy through the real Holy Spirit, my mom prophesies and we both have the real Holy Spirit, speaking in tongues, (NOT in languages of "angels", thats not the holy spirit,whatever Paul promotes). Well God said in Greek that "my truth through your daughter will start spreading little by little and I want you to tell her that what she does makes me happy". Little by little He taught me and showed me the truth so I can share it.THE TRUTH IS FOR THE FEW. RELIGIONS ARE FOR THE MASSES.I never liked the expression in the devilish Tanakh "the lord your god", and now the real God validated me by showing me what Albert Pike says about that code phrase... Albert Pike was a Hebrew pagan and 33 degree freemason. Freemasonry is all about the hebrew sun worship, the eye of the sun, the eye of Horus, Horus and Amsu, the dying and resurrected god see Paul's ritual "we proclaim our Lord's death" when he promotes Mithras worship "holy" communion.I cannot even say Rest In Piece for the souls lost during that concert in Houston. These souls the devil takes them with him in Hades.Texas seems to be receiving lots of satanic energy from Joel Osteen's Kabalistic satan's church, and so we saw that man murdering people while reading the Tanakh, makes sense why.. it is 90% the devil's word, and now the Astroworld deaths.We do not see deaths at Hillsong concerts for instance. Hillsong promotes Jesus, not even Paul, even though Hillsong serves Israel too, otherwise they wouldn't allow Hillsong to even exist.Also check out this video that someone created. The problem is that these people dont realize that human sacrifices are Hebrew/Jewish occultism.