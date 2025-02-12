After a major strategic victory, the Russian Armed Forces captured Velikaya Novosyolka, continued to advance in their efforts to gain full control of southern Donetsk, and the Ukrainian hardware nearby clearly still under threat. The Russian Defense Ministry released footage on February 11, 2025, showing Russian troops burning more Ukrainian hardware and crews in Dneproenergiya, Novy Komar, and even in Konstantinopol which is a little far away. Every day, FPV drone operators from the Vostok Group of Forces search for enemy armored vehicles, engage and eliminate them. In the early stages, the drone arrived on a pick-up truck while picking up soldiers fighting for the Kiev regime, but it didn't go as planned!

Later, the drones arrived on several other armored vehicles with explosions and heavy fire on the vehicles, causing irreparable damage. Mortar positions with weapons hidden in the forest plantations, would not have escaped the attention of Russian drone operators identified from Ukrainian firing positions. The Vostok Group is relentlessly disabling the hardware that appears in the surrounding area, supporting the advance of Russian assault forces into the depths of enemy defenses on the South Donetsk direction. In the past three days, 5 armored combat vehicles, 12 field artillery guns, 15 motorized vehicles and more than 10 mortar positions were destroyed by Russian UAV near Velikaya Novosyolka, the Ministry of Defense calculates. In this direction, new footage has emerged showing another Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle "M113" made in the United States, apparently charred after a fire.

