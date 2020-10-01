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010 Hosea 4:1-11 (Expository Study of Hosea) 2 of 2
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1 view • October 01, 2020
Current Events Update: We highlight current events including a fake healer dying of COVID-19, China forcing teacher to denounce Christ or lose their job while President Trump continues to protect religious freedom in the U.S. but liberals continue to threaten Christians who do not submit to their tyranny.
In our study, we cover the first half of Hosea 4 and emphasize the parallels to our modern day apostasy in churches and the rejection of the God of the Bible (and of His Bible) in America.
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In our study, we cover the first half of Hosea 4 and emphasize the parallels to our modern day apostasy in churches and the rejection of the God of the Bible (and of His Bible) in America.
http://bbfohio.com
http://bbfohioradio.com
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