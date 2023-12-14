Jean Nolan: Hopi Apocalypse Prophecy - 8 of 9 Signs Fulfilled

9th and final sign: you will hear of a dwelling-place in the heavens, above the earth, that shall fall with a great crash - it will appear as a blue star - very soon after this, the ceremonies of my people will cease
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.