ELON MUSK GETS 💊 ISRAEL-PILLED

Ian Carroll - I just Israel-pilled @elonmusk I want to clarify about my tone of voice in this video though- I don’t mean to sound condescending to anyone watching this video.





My opinion is based on primary sources and evidence, but I am completely open to discussion of the sources and the history of I have something wrong.





Please post evidence in the comments if I’m wrong here.





Source: https://x.com/IanCarrollShow/status/1877547587810603133





Too many times, people assume that others are as caught up on things as they are, and blanks aren't properly filled, allowing for mistruths and outright lies to propogate





HISSTORY 🐍 IS REPEATED BECAUSE WE DO NOT LEARN TRUE HISTORY