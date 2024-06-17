Unlock the Pursuit of Happiness: The Founders' Ignored Message

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Forget everything the government-run schools taught you about the “pursuit of happiness.” The Founders had a far more radical understanding - something most history lessons miss or completely ignore. In this episode, we'll unlock this message in the Declaration of Independence, the way the founders intended.
Path to Liberty: June 17, 2024