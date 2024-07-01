Marine Le Pen Congratulates Emmanuel Macron on his LOSS and Her GAIN

Marine Le Pen congratulates Emmanuel Macron on his loss.

A little from 'Politico EU' article:

Europe’s second-biggest economy and the EU’s only nuclear-armed power is now closer than ever before to ushering in a far-right government for the first time, after Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) took a dramatic lead in the first stage of voting.

If the second-round vote on July 7 delivers a parliamentary majority for the National Rally — and forecasts suggest it’s possible — France will be in uncharted waters: The country would be governed, at least in part, by politicians who made their names sympathizing with Vladimir Putin while vowing to rip up the European Union, wage war on migration and quit NATO.

Although Le Pen’s party has softened some of its sharper-edged positions, it remains deeply skeptical of Western mainstream political positions. A victory in this election would provide a powerful boost to her chances of winning the French presidency in 2027.





https://www.politico.eu/article/france-legislative-election-emmanuel-macron-marine-le-pen-europe-national-rally/

