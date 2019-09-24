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Climate Change Activists Unleashed, Dozens Arrested During UN Protest - War Room Full Show
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21 views • September 24, 2019
Climate change activists go wild to start the week as Greta 'The Climate Change Girl' gives a dystopic and frightening speech at the UN and protesters out in the street are getting arrested. Donald Trump's Ukraine problem is actually Joe Biden's as the Democrat coup continues. We're also joined by former NFL running back Larry Johnson on Satanism in entertainment culture.
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