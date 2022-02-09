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Why the Canadian Trucker Convoy Matters to the USA
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40 views • February 09, 2022
If you're not paying attention to the FreedomConvoy2022 happening now in Canada, you must! What happens next up there could directly impact what will happen here in the US next. Plus, what about the remaining 9 states with mask mandates as we begin year 3 of the plandemic.. can those be defeated?
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