Silent Epidemic of Plane Crashes linked to Covid-19 Jab & more



⁣As more pilots get the covid jab you will start to see more strokes,

clots and seizures during flights. You are playing Russian roulette if you take a flight.



Oct 14, 2021 … listen to air traffic controllers … the pilot was a doctor from a hospital who was required to get a vaxxx … search for plane crashes over the last 30 days.

“Nuremberg II Trials Must Be Created And This Time Made Legal And Fully Legally Binding Law, And Enforced In Order To Prosecute Every 1 Of These Evil Soulless, Empathy-Less Psychopaths Sociopaths And Sycopaths / Sycophants Behind This Evil COVIDIOT-1984 Death Cult Realm-Wide Human Being Depopulation $camdemic, And Every 1 Of Their Mindless Barely Human And Non-Human Goose Stepping Violent Thuggish-Terrorist Followers, And Put Them Away Forever, Or To The Gallows And Guillotines They Go . . .



Thorough Justice Must Be Dealt Out To All Behind This Evilness, And To Their Monster Followers For Every Human Being Who's Already Died, aka Been Murdered, aka Been Genocided By The Deadly Death Jabs, And All To Go The Same Route Soon . . . ;-0



This Is Why The Nuremberg Codes Must Be Redone, And New Codes Created And Implemented, This Time Fully Legally Binding Laws In Every Nation With Actual Real And Karmic Teeth . . .



Way Too Many Evil Soulless, Psychopathic Mass Murdering Demented Nasty Nutzy Nazis Got Scot Free Away From Justice And From The Firing Squads And Hangman's Nooses 76 Years Ago Like ᛋᛋ War Criminal Wernher Von Braun, And His Fellow Evil Genius Fascist Rocket Scientists Who Were Illegally Criminally Taken Here Via Illegal-Criminal Operation Paperclip After WWII, Wherein They Were Installed Into The Fledging CIA, And Then Into NAZI-NASA And Everywhere Else In High Places In This Government, And Now We Are Seeing Their Evil 7 Long Decades Planning And Plotting Handywork, And Their Evil Spawn Of Evil Children's Handywork Which Must Be Stopped Cold And Hard This Time.” - MrEvans