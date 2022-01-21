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Time Dilation in Year TWO Phase Collapse of OZ | The Dark Knight and Loki REAP the Secrets of Silver into the New AGE of LEO
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94 views • January 21, 2022
#BatmanYEARTWO #VCipher #Loki #AgeOfLeo #CalendarRESET #OZ
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Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Loki Series (Disney +)
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns (DC Comics)
Sif's HAIR Parable/Myth: https://www.storynory.com/sif-and-her-golden-hair/
Aperture Science / Half Life Wiki: https://half-life.fandom.com/wiki/Aperture_Science
Gordon Freeman Wiki: https://half-life.fandom.com/wiki/Gordon_Freeman
James Gordon Wiki: https://dc.fandom.com/wiki/James_Gordon_(Prime_Earth)
Antonio Brown / Aaron Rodgers / Novak Djokovic "Anti Vax" Piece: https://gazette.com/ap/sports/marcus-hayes-covid-liars-antonio-brown-aaron-rodgers-novak-djokovic-make-for-horrible-role-models/article_ee462cb2-cc05-5401-a782-df4763b96a0c.html
Antonio Brown (#81) Walk off Ritual: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcwU2Ta8HWA
$666k Left on Table by Antonio Brown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrlGrjx6HL4
Washington Football Team NAME CHANGE on 2/2: https://www.nfl.com/news/washington-football-team-to-unveil-new-name-and-logo-feb-2
Possible Super Bowl Site Move AGAIN?: https://www.turfshowtimes.com/2022/1/5/22868911/super-bowl-sofi-stadium-move-covid-restrictions-california
WWE Wrestlemania Dates 2021 / 2022 / 2023: https://www.wwe.com/article/wrestlemania-set-for-tampa-bay-in-2021-dallas-in-2022-los-angeles-in-2023
Brock Lesnar Wins Fatal Five Way with F5: https://www.wwe.com/shows/day-1/day-one-2022
Triple 5 Development Organization: https://triplefive.com/en/pages/home#
Black Adam IMDB: https://m.imdb.com/title/tt6443346/
Death on the Nile IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7657566/
MC Escher Art: https://www.bbc.com/culture/article/20150624-arts-most-famous-illusion
New Silver Eagle Design: https://www.govmint.com/2022-1-1oz-silver-eagle-bu
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Loki Series (Disney +)
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns (DC Comics)
Sif's HAIR Parable/Myth: https://www.storynory.com/sif-and-her-golden-hair/
Aperture Science / Half Life Wiki: https://half-life.fandom.com/wiki/Aperture_Science
Gordon Freeman Wiki: https://half-life.fandom.com/wiki/Gordon_Freeman
James Gordon Wiki: https://dc.fandom.com/wiki/James_Gordon_(Prime_Earth)
Antonio Brown / Aaron Rodgers / Novak Djokovic "Anti Vax" Piece: https://gazette.com/ap/sports/marcus-hayes-covid-liars-antonio-brown-aaron-rodgers-novak-djokovic-make-for-horrible-role-models/article_ee462cb2-cc05-5401-a782-df4763b96a0c.html
Antonio Brown (#81) Walk off Ritual: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcwU2Ta8HWA
$666k Left on Table by Antonio Brown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrlGrjx6HL4
Washington Football Team NAME CHANGE on 2/2: https://www.nfl.com/news/washington-football-team-to-unveil-new-name-and-logo-feb-2
Possible Super Bowl Site Move AGAIN?: https://www.turfshowtimes.com/2022/1/5/22868911/super-bowl-sofi-stadium-move-covid-restrictions-california
WWE Wrestlemania Dates 2021 / 2022 / 2023: https://www.wwe.com/article/wrestlemania-set-for-tampa-bay-in-2021-dallas-in-2022-los-angeles-in-2023
Brock Lesnar Wins Fatal Five Way with F5: https://www.wwe.com/shows/day-1/day-one-2022
Triple 5 Development Organization: https://triplefive.com/en/pages/home#
Black Adam IMDB: https://m.imdb.com/title/tt6443346/
Death on the Nile IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7657566/
MC Escher Art: https://www.bbc.com/culture/article/20150624-arts-most-famous-illusion
New Silver Eagle Design: https://www.govmint.com/2022-1-1oz-silver-eagle-bu
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