Miles Changes His Battle Strategy and Xi Speeds up His Insanity

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Let me talk to our fellow fighters from mainland China again. In Shanghai and Guangzhou, including all these classified information about the CCP’s military operations, all have to do with you guys risking your life, sacrificed your life for Miles, I will not forget, The NFSC will not forget. Just like when I told every one of you the information you’ve handed to Miles, I will try my best to put it into work for the mission by taking down the CCP. I will try to share it with the US and Europe, as well as the Japanese government. The CCP is completely screwed, I gave them no more than 2025.