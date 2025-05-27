The Dark Networks Preying on Children - Exposed: One On One with Becca Spinks Pt 2 | Episode 18

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(00:00) - Extortion Network and Societal Collapse
(06:15) - Dark Web Extortion Network Exposed
(15:22) - Rising Concerns on Population Decline
(23:32) - Mass Shootings and Online Radicalization
(31:38) - Extremism and Desensitization
(43:37) - Online Safety Advocacy and Heroism
(52:50) - Harassment and Extremism
(01:02:42) - Cyberterrorism Threats
(01:16:48) - Rise of Extremism Online
(01:22:31) - Video games and other Vectors of Danger
(01:25:43) - Empowering Parents to Protect Children
(01:30:05) - Targeting Vulnerable Children
(01:34:23) - Trump’s Efforts to Protect Kids
(01:37:45) - Uncovering Satanic Influence in Society
It’s every parent’s nightmare: dark online networks of Satanic “accelerationists” are manipulating & traumatizing your children to accelerate the collapse of society. Researcher Becca Spinks explains.
* Viewer discretion advised. Disturbing material.
