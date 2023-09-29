Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1 Million March 4 Children - REJECTS Canadian LGBT Insanity | Kamel El-Cheikh
channel image
High Hopes
2813 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
34 views
Published 19 hours ago

John-Henry Westen


Sep 28, 2023


Pro-family Muslim activist Kamel El-Cheikh leads the 1 Million March 4 Children, a movement rejecting the LGBT agenda's harmful impact on children. El-Cheikh explains the importance of protecting children's innocence from the influence of gender ideology — values promoted by Canada's LGBT lobby— and an urgent need to return to traditional family values. In a powerful sign of unity, Muslims and Christians joined together to champion pro-family values at the 1 Million March 4 Children, sending shockwaves even through the United States. The resistance against the Canadian culture of death, the LGBT movement, and the existential threat against the family has finally met its match: Muslims and Christians now uprising together to preserve the well-being of children and traditional family values.


HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3lnwzh-1-million-march-4-children-rejects-canadian-lgbt-insanity-kamel-el-cheikh.html

Keywords
christiancatholiclgbtcanadamuslimactivistculture of deathprotect childrenjohn-henry westentraditional family valuesgender ideology1 million march 4 childrenkamel el-cheikhmuslims and christians unite

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket